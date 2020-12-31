Bars and restaurants in Mid-Michigan are adapting to what would normally be one of their busiest days of the year.
“It’s been challenging at times. We’ve had to adapt. And I think we’ve done a pretty good job of that,” said Matt Nemode, owner of Mode’s Tavern in Bay City.
Ever since they opened six months ago, Nemode said they have been seeing the glass half full. He said they are working to keep their customers throughout the pandemic by offering outdoor dining, even in cold temperatures.
He said they have been keeping their customers spirits warm with outdoor heaters and some great service.
“We’ve seen probably five to 10 new customers a day for the last few weeks because being one of the few places in town that are open, we’re getting some people to come out and are trying Mode’s and experience it. And hopefully they’ll come back after the pandemic closes,” Nemode said.
Despite all the challenges he has faced this year as a bar owner, Nemode said he hopes to see other businesses like his make it through these tough times into the new year.
“I mean, I don’t think 2021 can beat 2020 as far as challenges, but we look forward. I think the efforts of 2020 are going to pay off in 2021,” Nemode said.
