The Michigan Licensed Beverage Association (MLBA) is urging Michigan lawmakers for more financial relief.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has called on the Michigan legislature to pass $100 million in funding for bars and restaurants.
“Choosing not to act and leaving this in the hands of congressional leaders on the federal level would be a dangerous decision,” said Scott Ellis, MLBA executive director. “Because if Congress doesn’t act, our industry will have received no substantial support since this past spring.”
The MLBA believes the state of Michigan will lose billions of dollars in future revenue if thousands of bars and restaurants don’t receive the help they need and are forced to close their doors for good.
“Last year, $248 million was transferred from the liquor revolving fund to the general fund, which came from $1.2 billion in spirits sales from the state to licensees,” Ellis said. “From projections we’ve heard, nearly $300 million could be transferred next year, due to spirits sales from off-premises stores being much higher, but those boosted sales won’t be there forever. If the legislature is looking for a place to pull money from, the liquor revolving fund, which is funded by bars and restaurants, would be a good place to start.”
Several small grant and loan programs have been available for businesses, but the MLBA said that money is not enough to save the industry.
“The $10 million in additional funding through MEDC was gone in minutes. $100 million is a drop in the bucket, but at least it’s something,” Ellis said. “With take-out revenue fading as ordinary people haven’t received the assistance they need, the novelty of cocktails-to-go wearing off and colder weather ending outdoor service for most businesses, our people are simply out of options.”
According to an MLBA survey from last month, 51 percent of bars and restaurants said they could not survive more than three months under current conditions.
“One month has already passed and the legislature goes on break next week until after the first of the year, so it’s crunch time,” Ellis said. “Time and time again, the state has stood behind the Pure Michigan campaign and praised our hospitality and tourism industry – now it’s time for them to show they actually care by doing something to save that very same industry.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.