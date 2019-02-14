"There's not a lot of people who do what we do," said Dave Flattley, the baritone in Harmony on Tap.
Flattley is talking about old fashioned barbershop quartet singing. He and three other men are part of the group called Harmony on Tap. They compete in singing competitions across the state. However, this Valentine's Day, they are out for hire.
"We will sing anywhere at any time, at the drop of a hat," said Joshua Biggs, the tenor and president of the Barbershop Harmony Society of the Saginaw-Bay Area.
They are offering singing valentines. For around $50, you can hire the quartet to sing to your sweetie.
"We make them smile," said Biggs, "and make them the envy of everyone in the office."
That means, you could be minding your own business at work, and these four men will show up and sing.
"Our songs we sing tell stories," said Jack Guttowski, bass, "and it's the response from the music we sing that comes back to us in the satisfaction they get when we sing to them. That's just tremendous."
Don't think this is just a gift for the ladies. These cupids will sing to anyone special in your life; whether that be men, children, or even dogs.
"My first Valentine's was to a fella in a shop" said Chris Carland, lead singer. "We walked all the way back to the bowels of the shop, where the guys are all wearing coveralls and have wrenches, grease and all that. Here I am: rose in my hand, with three other guys in a suit, and singing 'Let me call you Sweetheart' to a man."
Sometimes, the singing valentines even leave a large impact on the quartet.
"We sang to this gentleman, thanked him for letting us sing to his wife," said Biggs, "and he says, 'No, I want to thank you. My wife has severe dementia and Alzheimer's. She's usually only lucid for about thirty seconds a month. You guys sang to her, and I got to talk to my wife for ten minutes.'"
Plus, in contrast to chocolates or flowers, these singing valentines will leave a memory for your loved ones.
"Dinner, she burned the lasagna again," joked Flattley, "and you can go out to the same place every year and it loses its luster. People remember when we come and sing. They say, 'do you remember that time when four fat guys came up and sang to us?' It stays with them for a long time."
