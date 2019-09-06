Saginaw County Parks said due to reports of kennel cough, the Bark Park at Imerman Memorial will be temporarily closed.
At this time, the park will be closed until Monday, Sept. 9.
“This will provide adequate time for the bacteria lingering on surfaces to die,” Saginaw County Parks wrote on Facebook.
If your dog has been exposed or is showing symptoms of illness, you are asked to not bring your dog to the park as it's a violation of park rules.
Dog owners with any questions can call the park office at (989) 790-5280.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.