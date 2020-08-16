A barn has been destroyed after an overnight fire in McKinley Township.
The Winsor Township Fire Department was dispatched to the fire on Sunday, Aug. 16 at about 1:09 a.m.
Upon arrival, firefighters found the barn completely engulfed in flames.
Fire officials said the barn was used for storage therefore no animals were injured during the fire. They said the barn was near a residential structure with two occupants inside. They were not injured.
Officials said the barn is a total loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.