A barn is a total loss after a fire broke out in Buena Vista Township on Friday.
Crews from the Buena Vista Township Fire Department were sent to Indiantown Road at 4:40 p.m. When firefighters arrived, the barn was engulfed.
The 6,000 square foot pole barn was used for storing farming equipment.
No injuries were reported from this fire. The cause is under investigation, but the Buena Vista Fire Department said it appears to be accidental.
Firefighters were on the scene for about four hours. Buena Vista crews received help from Bridgeport, Blumfield, Reese, Zilwaukee, and Frankenmuth fire departments.
