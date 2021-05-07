Barn fire on Indiantown Road in Buena Vista Township
(Source: WNEM)

A barn is a total loss after a fire broke out in Buena Vista Township on Friday.

Crews from the Buena Vista Township Fire Department were sent to Indiantown Road at 4:40 p.m. When firefighters arrived, the barn was engulfed.

The 6,000 square foot pole barn was used for storing farming equipment.

No injuries were reported from this fire. The cause is under investigation, but the Buena Vista Fire Department said it appears to be accidental.

Firefighters were on the scene for about four hours. Buena Vista crews received help from Bridgeport, Blumfield, Reese, Zilwaukee, and Frankenmuth fire departments.

Copyright 2021 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.