While the impact of the pandemic has been devastating for many small businesses, a small bakery in Bay City is celebrating its success.
Barney's BakeHouse Bakery couldn't have received a more bitter recipe for baking up a business. Six months ago, as the pandemic pushed a lot of places into bankruptcy, the dough literally kept rising at Barney's. The Bay City community supported the legacy bakery to the sweet aroma of more than 17,300 transactions.
“We are very excited. I have to say thank you to my staff. My full entire staff has put in hours and hours of work. There's no way that I could've done this by myself,” said Jarrid Weighman, owner of Barney’s BakeHouse Bakery.
Celebrating life’s sweetest moments is the bakery’s slogan and it is helping customers celebrate with cookies, cakes, cupcakes, donuts, pastries and more.
Opening any new business is risky, but during a pandemic it's madness. But the big risks paid off for Barney's. The 92-year-old legacy neighborhood bakery is thriving. Weighman, owner and head baker, is investing in a second oven and two large refrigeration units.
For a celebration of their six months so far, they'll be slicing a loaf of free bread every week for a year for a lucky contest winner as a way of saying thanks.
“A free loaf of bread every week for a year. So that's 52 loaves of bread for the whole year,” Weighman said.
You can enter Barney's free bread giveaway by visiting the bakery in Bay City to register. There is no purchase necessary.
Despite the surprising success during difficult days, Barney’s BakeHouse Bakery believes if the best is yet to come it will be a piece of cake.
