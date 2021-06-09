A Bay City bar and grill is temporarily closing up shop. The owners said this is a chance to start over on their own terms and take back their bar.
Shay Podleski co-owns Barney's Bar and Grill in Bay City.
"We have never in the history of owning this business not had applicants," Podleski said.
The establishment is closed for now. A move that was planned for a new point of sale system, but it's also necessary because employees are hard to come by.
"It's just been really hard to find quality work. And we have positions that we can't fill, and we can't run without them being filled," Podleski said.
Podleski would like to add two or three cooks and build depth at all positions before the planned reopening on July 6. Right now, that is a tall order.
"The service industry is changing. People kind of had a taste of a lot of freedom during COVID-19 and it's tough now to come back and come on to these service industry jobs where you're working every night and every weekend," Podleski said.
Numerous businesses throughout the Great Lakes Bay region are hiring. Podleski said her place sticks out because employees are treated like family here.
"If you're doing a killer job, we are giving you bonuses in your checks, incentives, atta-boys. Things don't go unseen at barney's if you're truly giving it your 100 percent," Podleski said.
So, if that sounds like you, Podleski would like you to fill out and application and join her team. That way she can get back to serving hungry customers again.
"I really think that we will be able to open July 6. We just need to see some serious applicants come through. And I don't know, a hope and a prayer," Podleski said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.