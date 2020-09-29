Barney's is coming back!
The beloved bakery in Bay City announced they were coming back in a different form.
The new business will be called Barney's BakeHouse Bakery and will be located at the same place as before, 421 South Van Buren in Bay City.
In a Facebook post Tuesday night they said the new bakery will have many of the same favorites as the original bakery.
For more information on a future grand opening check out their Facebook page.
Barney's announced they were closing back in May.
