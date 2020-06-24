Many bars in Michigan are concerned after more than 30 cases of COVID-19 have been linked to Harper's, a popular bar in East Lansing.
If anybody knows about the COVID shutdown it is the Rathskeller in Bay City.
Just over two weeks ago when they were getting ready to open dine-in with the rest of the state, they had to suddenly shutdown because a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
“It was really disheartening experience because you have to start from square one again,” said Philip Horen, bartender at Rathskeller. “And that is the biggest concern that is shared with all business owners. Because there are so many uncertainties with the virus this might not be the last time people have to start up over again.”
Like Mt. Pleasant, Lansing is a college town.
Dr. Nicholas Haddad is an infection disease physician from Central Michigan University.
He says with all these positive tests from Harpers Bar involving college-age adults is a reminder that we need to practice safety for others.
“This is the very reason that schools were stopped,” Haddad said. “But is for the most part milder but kids and adults that are asymptomatic can carry it and give it to people that are vulnerable to it. So that is why it is important to be careful when we visit our families.”
One of the suspects in spreading the virus at Harper's is the air conditioning. The owner is reportedly looking to obtain an air purifier.
“There have been multiple reports especially from the far east, China and Korea where certain spreads occurred in a restraint setting because of air conditioning,” Haddad said. “Now for that to happen, somebody has it and they been not wearing a mask. So, you ask a good question but even that question, which could have happened from the ac, could have been preventable.”
