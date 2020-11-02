As of Nov. 2, bars and restaurants in Michigan are now required to participate in contact tracing.
The state Department of Health and Human Services said owners will need to keep records of the names and phone numbers of customers, along with the date and time of entry.
“Well, it’s making a tough business even tougher. But it’s a lot better than the alternative. We’re happy to be open,” said Rick Revette, owner of Mulligan’s Pub and Gatsby’s Seafood and Steakhouse in Bay City.
Revette said he understands why the MDHHS is taking this action, but he said it could be difficult to get some patrons on board.
“A lot of people are going to fight you on it and it’s just going to be a hassle trying to get them to give their information,” Revette said.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer supports the notion of restaurants keeping records of those who dine within their walls.
“Anyone who’s made a reservation has given their phone number before willingly. This is about making sure that if there is a covid case that people can get contact traced so they can stay safe,” Whitmer said.
Revette said the initial reaction from his customers have been positive and he hopes it stays that way.
“We’re facing civil fines and a $1,000 fine and possible suspension of our license. So we’re trying our best,” he said.
