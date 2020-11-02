Restaurants and bars in Michigan will be required to participate in contract tracing starting Monday.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said owners will need to keep records of the names and phone numbers of customers, along with the date and time of their entry.
READ MORE: Whitmer admin tightens gathering limits after virus spreads
Depending on how the restaurant chooses to collect the data, customers may be able to scan a QR code on their cell phone to input the information themselves.
