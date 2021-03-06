The owners of a mid-Michigan business hit hard by the pandemic are getting a much-needed shot in the arm.
The Sanford Lake Bar and Grill was the beneficiary of a donation from the Barstool Fund, an organization that's raised tens of millions of dollars to help small businesses.
The owners got the good news Friday.
"I was shocked. It happened so fast. He's so generous," said Sharlyn Corbat.
Corbat, co-owner of the Sanford Lake Bar and Grill, is on the receiving end of a $4,000 donation from the Barstool Fund. Corbat got a facetime call today from Dave Portnoy, who delivered the good news.
"He loved the ice shanties that we did all winter long and that's how we did takeout outside. And we've been survivors ever since," she said
"I really appreciate it, help keep me in business," Dick Corbat said.
Dick, Sharlyn’s husband and co-owner, said the money will be used to update certifications for current employees and to recruit new ones.
"We're going to use some of that so we get current and we have a full staff and we can continue to stay in business and get our hours back to where they were," he said.
Customers at the restaurant on Friday were glad this restaurant was selected.
"I think it's great. It's so fantastic. They've done such a wonderful job trying to keep going through all this craziness," one customer said.
"They do a lot for the community. They give out to a lot of schools, other charities," a second customer said.
Sharlyn said COVID-19 restrictions and the loss of Sanford Lake has made business tough over the past year. She said it feels good to have something working out in her favor.
"This has been a weight lifted off my shoulders. I'm so blessed that you have come into our lives Dave and thank you, all of you, so much. It's going to be a big, big help," she said.
