Major baseball players and owners are discussing how and when to open the season.
The owners’ proposal is start around the 4th of July weekend playing an abbreviated 82-game schedule playing in front of no fans.
If the Great Lakes Loons are allowed to start their minor league season, they will get their health and safety protocols from MLB as well.
For Loons broadcaster Brad Tunney playing without fans will be an alternate reality.
“As a radio broadcaster and a TV broadcaster you typically don’t have a live audience and that is very different then when you are broadcasting to a live audience,” he said. “It’s a different medium it is a different confidence. So that would feel really weird to me.”
As far as the business side, it is a whole new ball game, all centering around safety.
And there are plenty of concerns that the Loons and the baseball world are working on.
“Even going into our concessions operation and how the concession world is changing to how are we going to enter?” Brad Tammen, Loons Team President said. “How are we going to cue fans in the stadium? What is our capacity going to be? We don’t know all the answers in what the new world will be at least in the short term when we are allowed to open.”
Tammen was in Arizona for spring training just before spring training was cut short. And he says that the players were already practicing social distancing safety.
“Keeping their distance and one is singing autographs,” Tammen said. “You didn’t see any shaking of hands and picture taking. They had their distance because of safety. Even before this got big.”
No question that the Loons season is on life support.
Especially if the major league players and owners agree to expanding the rosters.
Going from 25 to 50 players with 30 being active for each game.
Those players have to come from some place and with the single-a Loons on the bottom rung of the MLB ladder their bench could be left empty.
