A Michigan youth basketball coach pleaded guilty to criminal sexual conduct involving a minor.
Jerrell Sanders, 31, pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a person between the ages of 13-years-old and 15-years-old in Ingham County Circuit Court in front of Judge Rosemarie Aquilina.
According to Attorney General Dana Nessel’s Office, the felony comes from an incident that happened on Nov. 5, 2019.
Sanders engaged in sexual intercourse with a minor, who was 15-years-old at the time.
The victim and the family were consulted before the deal was presented and supported the agreement.
The case was referred to the Attorney General’s Office due to a conflict of interest when Sanders was charged in November 2019 by the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.
Sanders was an East Jackson High School girls basketball coach. He also coached for Michigan Premier Basketball, a non-school affiliated program, at Michigan Sports Facility of Jackson where he mentored young women and girls.
The Attorney General’s Office said Sanders must turn himself in to the Jackson County Jail to await his sentencing, which is set for Oct. 20 at 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.