Last September, a 17-year-old basketball star at Ovid-Elsie High School took his own life.
Carson Vincent helped lead his school’s basketball team to the conference championship last year for the first time in three decades.
On Monday, Carson was on the minds of his former teammates as they competed in the district’s tournament in Mt. Morris.
“For them to keep Carson in mind truly is an honor. Because it’s been a hard last five months,” said Michelle Vincent, Carson’s mom.
“He’s there with them, out there telling them to keep pushing, telling them to go better, faster, harder. He’s that driving force. I think they want to do good and make Carson proud,” said Heidi Loynes, with Ovid-Elsie.
The all-state basketball player led the team to that same tournament last year.
“We always are thinking about him, but even a little bit more knowing the magic he took us through last March,” Ovid-Elsie Varsity Basketball Coach Josh Latz said.
“It feels really good to know everybody’s trying hard to remember him and play for him,” said Alex Medina, Carson’s friend.
Carson left a lasting impression on his teammates and his teammates are leaving a lasting impression on his mom.
“It does really bring more to my heart than they know. They have on little wristbands too that will say CV34. I know Chesaning has CV34 on his shoes. Those are just little things, but it’s really big to my heart and just kind of helps me a little more through the day,” Michelle said.
The Ovid-Elsie team pulled out a victory against Chesaning. They will advance in the tournament and celebrate as they keep Carson’s legacy alive.
