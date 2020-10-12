The Bath Township Police Department having some fun again, this time while taking on the issue of deer.
In a post on Facebook, the Michigan Department noted that it’s the time of year when car vs deer accidents seem to increase, and they state their department has been taking a lot more on them recently.
The post then went on to say this:
"The rut" is just starting. This is when the boy deer lose their minds trying to find a lady deer to mate with. They will do crazy stuff like run around blindly (into traffic), mark their territory, walk around making weird noises and fight with each other over a female...
You can see some of the same activity with college students at most of the bars in East Lansing.
#SoundsLikeELPDsProblem
#DeerDontHaveToWorryAboutCovidButYouDo
#PleaseDontFightOrPeeOnAnything
#WhenSomeoneSaysWatchOutForDeerItMeansTheyMustCareAboutYou
