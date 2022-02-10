Valentine’s Day is only a few days away and the Bath Township Police Department is celebrating in its own way.
“We don’t want you to forget those ex’s that did you wrong,” the department said.
If you have an ex-lover with an outstanding warrant or have information they are driving with illegal guns in their car, police want you to call them and they’ll arrange some special accommodations.
“This Valentine’s Day special starts off with a set of limited-edition platinum bracelets, free transportation with a chauffeur, a one-night minimum stay in luxurious accommodations and professional glamour shots that will be posted on online for all to enjoy,” the Bath Township Police department wrote. “This special is capped off with a special Valentine’s dinner. We know this special is so incredible that you may be tempted to provide additional referrals. We don't blame you, this special is too sweet to pass by!”
Bath Township is just one of the many departments offering this Valentine’s Day special.
