When firefighters pulled up to a Flint apartment fire Tuesday morning, they found people hanging out of windows as residents worked to escape the flames.
Flint Battalion Chief Ramsey Clapper said crews were called to Country Club Manor Apartments, 1930 Woodslea Drive, at 6:15 a.m. on August 18.
When firefighters arrived, Clapper said one resident was exiting through a window, while another was hanging out a third story window in the front, and yet another a third story window in the back. Crews were able to rescue those residents, and then brought multiple others out through the doors. They also rescued a puppy.
Several residents of the 12-unit complex were treated for smoke inhalation, but none were taken to the hospital, according to Clapper, and no firefighters were injured.
While Michigan State Police are investigating the cause, Clapper said the fire started in the center of the complex. There is an open stairwell there, and it’s not clear if the fire started in the stairwell, or one of the apartments near it.
Residents living in all 12 units are out of the apartments, and the Red Cross has stepped in to help.
Clapper said multiple agencies responded and were instrumental in helping the victims.
Crews cleared the scene at around 9 a.m.
