Multiple police agencies are looking for a suspect they said shot and injured Battle Creek Police Officer Jeffrey Johnson.
Police are looking for 30-year-old Andre Durrell Yarbrough. He is 5’11” tall and weighs 165 pounds.
Earlier this morning at 1:16 a.m., police said they were on the 300th block of Cheery Street when they heard yelling from a house. They believed they saw a suspect with warrants but the people in the house would not let them in.
According to police, four to five officers stayed near the house to monitor it. They believe Johnson was on foot at the house, possibly near the garage.
At about 2:30 a.m., officers said someone at the house started shooting and Johnson was found on the ground near the garage, shot three times. Johnson was shot in the left leg, left chest, and a graze to his wrist.
Johnson was rushed to Bronson Battle Creek Hospital by a fellow officer. From there he was taken by ambulance to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo where he is listed in stable condition.
Police said Yarbrough fled on foot. Officers found a gun at the scene but are not sure if Yarbrough is still armed. They believe he was injured during the incident.
Officials from several different law enforcement agencies are assisting Battle Creek police with their search.
Anyone with information on Yarbrough or this incident is asked to contact the police at 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.
