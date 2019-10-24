For years, many have probably walked right past the windows in the center stairwell between the second and third floor at Battle Creek City Hall and not even looked up.
If they did, they would’ve seen a medallion with the city’s original seal, the battle that gave Battle Creek its name, and what some consider a highly offensive depiction of Native Americans.
“We didn’t approve of the deal that depicts on of our ancestors being clubbed by a white settler,” said Jamie Stuck, chairperson for Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi (NHBP).
About a year and half ago, the tribe wrote the city of Battle Creek a letter asking the city to take it down.
Assistant city manager Ted Dearing said city officials had discussed removing the medallion for years, but the letter jump-started the process.
“We strive to be a welcoming and an inclusive community, and that depiction, I don’t think was welcoming to all,” Dearing said.
“Because we need to be conscious of the symbols we use, and the message they send, we were actually able to work with the Native Americans in our local community to identify some funding to have that symbol replaced.”
NHBP provided half of the $6,755 needed to replace the window through its Native American Heritage Fund, established by an agreement between the tribe and the state of Michigan.
The city left the design of a new medallion up to Full Spectrum Stained Glass, a company in Colon.
The process took about a year, Dearing said because of the challenge of matching the existing glass and the artist’s availability.
“They ultimately decided to go with the depiction of city hall, the building itself, which is a symbol of our local government and our community that I think is a little bit more welcoming to folks when they come in here,” Dearing said.
“It was done in a respectful way,” Stuck said. “They did the right thing.”
As for the old window, it’s in storage at the Battle Creek Regional History Museum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.