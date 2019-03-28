Saginaw Valley State University will no longer be competing in Battle of the Valleys (BOV) because they lost their number one opponent.
For the past 16 years, Saginaw Valley has been competing with Grand Valley to raise money for a charity of their choosing during their football season’s rivalry week.
“You don’t see campus liven up more than during the Battle of the Valley’s week,” Karah Hoch, SVSU student association representative, and organizer of Battle of the Valleys said.
Hoch spent most of her college career organizing Battle of the Valleys, often called BOV, was devastated by the news.
“You know the article came out and we were informed that this wasn’t going to be happening between the two schools anymore, so that kind of came as a shock to not only us as a student government but as a student body in general,” Hoch said. “It weighs heavy on the heart, BOV is a really important thing to not only myself, but tons of students at SVSU that’s a huge staple it definitely defines who we are as a campus culture.”
SVSU has won 11 consecutive BOV competition’s, last year they raised more than $35,000 for the Barb Smith Suicide Resource Center in Saginaw.
In total, both universities have raised more than half a million dollars for local charities.
Although the students are upset, they aren’t the only ones missing out. The Cardinal Deli, located across the street from campus, worries about losing business.
Jason Thompson, Cardinal Deli owner, said there’s a spike in sales each year during the week of the battle.
“I was really disappointed and surprised with an event like that, that helps so many people. I just don’t see out of the blue how they just stopped doing it,” Thompson said.
The Student Association will go through a voting process soon, saying that it’s not a matter if BOV will continue, just how.
“Everyone on SVSU’s campus knows what BOV is, if they don’t, they’re going to now. So definitely I think we’re going to rally together and move forward,” Hoch said.
