Firefighters are heroes willing to put their lives on the line for their community, but what most don't realize is many are fighting a battle against cancer.
It's led to new procedures to protect firefighters.
"We arrive on the worst day of someone's life. And most times we make it better," said Safety Training Officer Christian Perkins, with the City of Flint Fire Department.
Firefighters like Perkins charge through flames and falling debris. They know a firefighter's job is a dangerous one.
"When I was a rookie, they said you can basically count on 10 years falling off your life expectancy due to the hazards," Perkins said.
They're prepared for the worst, yet there's one hazard many fear.
"I'm not afraid to run into a burning building. I'm not afraid of doing the things I need to do on the job," said Safety Training Officer Brandon Hausbeck, with the City of Saginaw Fire Department. "But I'm deathly afraid of cancer.”
And that fear is growing.
"It's certainly the largest health issue to ever impact this industry," said Cindy Ell, a retired firefighter from Maryland and the founder of the National Firefighter Cancer Foundation.
Firefighters face higher cancer rates according to a study by the Centers for Disease Control and the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health. The organizations tracked 30,000 firefighters from Philadelphia, Chicago and San Francisco in 2010. The study found the more fire runs one went on, the more likely the risk.
"I'm afraid for how long I'm going to be around after I retire," Hausbeck said. "Is my family going to have their husband, their father, or is cancer going to sneak up on me because of the things I did? The service I did to the community? I hope not, I pray not. But you just never know."
Ell shares the same fears.
"2005 I was diagnosed with my first melanoma," Ell said. "I've had several re occurrences, so every six months I go back and get checked. I typically have them surgically removed. I've been very lucky to avoid radiation or chemotherapy at this point."
But many aren’t as lucky.
"A friend of mine a few years ago, he was on the job, early 40's," Hausbeck said. "He got cancer and within six months he was dead.”
According to safety training officers, one of the main reasons this is happening is firefighters get exposed to smoke, chemicals and other cancerous materials inside of burning buildings. Their gear gets covered in soot.
"These are things that are pretty much out of our control," Perkins said. "What we can do is keep our equipment clean."
It may sound like a small change, but up until recently, most kept their suits as grimy as they could.
"When I first came on, it was cool to have dirty, raggedy gear," Perkins said. "It was cool to have a smoked out helmet. It was cool to go in and not necessarily be on air. It was a sign of toughness."
“We've realized now that all that stuff there is just cancer," Hausbeck said. "Soot and things carry chemicals.”
Reducing the risk is one challenge, another is monitoring it. Congress set up a firefighter cancer registry to collect data on firefighters afflicted with cancer. In Michigan, Public Act 5-15 was created, the Cancer Presumption Bill.
"It recognizes the fact that we as firefighters have a higher risk of receiving cancer," Perkins said. "If you are in this field and meet the requirements, there is an automatic presumption that you received cancer from firefighting."
The bill provides compensation to those who are fighting cancer.
The battle to prevent cancer may never be foolproof, but it won’t stop these heroes.
"It's the nature of our business," said Ray Wilson, with the Saginaw Township Fire Department. "We accept that risk. Every one of us out there today knows what could happen. We have chosen to accept that."
