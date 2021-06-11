Bavarian Festival taking over Frankenmuth after pandemic hiatus

The Bavarian Festival is back. It’s an entire weekend filled with music, games, and German beer in downtown Frankenmuth.
“I don’t even have words for it,” said Tanya Quackenbush, president of the Civic Events Council. “I’ve been looking forward to having live bands. I’ve been looking forward to being around people.”
After a one-year hiatus, the Bavarian Festival is back for its 62nd year.
“The community deserves to be able to have this festival and Frankenmuth welcomes all the people in and it’s a very good feeling,” Quackenbush said. “We’re continuing even with the weather.”
The storms from Friday evening certainly didn’t rain on anyone’s parade. State Rep. Rodney Wakeman points out that Frankenmuth relies on tourism.
“This could be termed as ground zero of tourism in the state,” Wakeman said. “The folks up and down this strip here on Main Street and throughout the community really rely on people coming in from out of town.”
Last year’s cancelations left the area itching to return to normal.
“The lack of it last year was really felt by the whole community and the whole region,” Wakeman said.
“Being able to have this influx of people back in is very important,” Quackenbush said.
Quackenbush and Wakeman hope that this festival is just the beginning of a very busy summer in Frankenmuth.
“Let’s get back to normal life as soon as possible,” Wakeman said. “I think this among other festivals around the state is a fantastic way to do that.”
