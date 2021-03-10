Bavarian Inn Restaurant & Lodge is holding open interviews this afternoon to fill a variety of job openings.
The event is from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10 in the Composer Rooms at the Bavarian Inn Lodge, located at 1 Covered Bridge Ln. in Frankenmuth.
A full list of opportunities can be found on Bavarian Inn’s website.
Face coverings are required, and social distancing standards will be in place.
