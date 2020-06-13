The Bavarian Inn Lodge in Frankenmuth plans to welcome back guests on Wednesday, July 1st.
According to a post on Facebook, the staff is preparing the hotel and implementing the new safety and sanitation plan to ensure a safe and enjoyable visit.
