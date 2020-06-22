The Bavarian Inn Lodge in Frankenmuth is set to reopen to guests on July 1.
Dining will be available at Oma's Restaurant and the Lorelei Lounge, but face coverings are required.
Preparations are currently being made to open up the Lodge's recreational areas when executive order restrictions are lifted.
"Information on what is open at the Lodge, capacity guidelines and other safety precautions is being shared with guests prior to their arrival dates," the hotel said in a press release.
The hotel is offering two special packages for Perks Club members. The first is a two-night stay for $175 plus taxes, and that includes a bottle of wine with a commemorative corkscrew. That deal is for July and must be used for stays Sunday through Thursday.
The second special is a "super summer" rate. Prices start at $105 plus taxes for a Sunday through Thursday night stay. That deal is good for stays between July 1 and Aug. 31.
The Perks Club membership fee is $10 and will be charged to a credit card prior to arrival if a membership is not current, the hotel said.
Reservations must be booked online here.
