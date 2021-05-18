As Michigan works to get back to a sense of normalcy through vaccinations, many tourist areas are rushing to bring on new hires.
The Bavarian Inn in Frankenmuth is among many businesses in need of workers.
“People are ready to get back to normal and at a job fair there’s openings. This is how we can do it,” said Martha Zehnder, VP at Bavarian Inn.
The Bavarian Inn is gearing up for a busy summer with its job fair on Tuesday.
“We always say, if you would like a job, we have a job for you. If you’re looking for a career, we have a career for you,” Zehnder said.
They are hoping to fill around 100 positions within the restaurant, lodge, and retail areas.
“There’s a broad array from skilled, housekeeping, servers. If someone wants to be in the kitchen or whatever it may be, we have something for you,” Zehnder said.
Like many other businesses, they're offering plenty of incentives.
“A tuition reimbursement program where students can receive up to $10,000 in reimbursement. We have a referral program where if you refer someone to work with you if you’re already employed with us, you will receive cash and they will receive cash up to a thousand dollars,” Zehnder said.
The job fair consisted of open interviews and even hiring on the spot. After experiencing a drop in applicants due to the pandemic, they're hoping the event will not only fill current positions but also help return to a sense of normalcy.
“A way for getting back to normal is having people back to work so we can have those services for all of those guests who are coming,” Zehnder said.
