The pandemic is affecting this year's Zehnder’s Snowfest, but the show must go on.
Martha Zehnder is the vice president at the Bavarian Inn Lodge in Frankenmuth.
"We are expecting less people than previous Snowfests. However, we still have a lot of great things to offer in Frankenmuth," Zehnder said.
Pandemic or not, she said Zehnder's Snowfest in Frankenmuth is a must-see event.
"You can find snow carvings by Zehnder's Restaurant, by Bavarian Inn Restaurant, ice carvings throughout downtown and the different businesses. We have food trucks that are open. The Kluck Truck that's right behind me on Friday and Saturday. It'll be open from 11 to 8 and on Sunday from 11 to 6. The retail stores are all open," Zehnder said.
Zehnder said there are still rooms around for those who want to make a stop in Frankenmuth more than a day trip.
"We do have rooms available at the Bavarian Inn lodge and all of our pools are open. Our gaming area is open," Zehnder said.
If you can't get to Frankenmuth this weekend, Zehnder said the cold weather should keep these works of art around for a while.
"So even after this weekend, come to Frankenmuth. That first week in February, maybe it will last into the second week, to see the different snow sculptures and ice carvings that we have throughout town," Zehnder said.
