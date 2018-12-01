Sometimes Dorothy Zehnder might need a little help around the kitchen, but for the most part, she’s been cooking up her famous Bavarian Inn recipes all on her own.
She works almost every day. She won’t even take a day off on her birthday.
“I don’t believe it myself, but I am 97 today,” Zehnder said.
Seventy of those years have been spent in the restaurant business.
At just 18-years-old, she started working at Fischer’s Hotel in Frankenmuth before taking it over with her family in 1950, turning it into the Bavarian Inn empire.
“No matter what business you have there are struggling days and good days so for me the restaurant business, I love it and I still like it,” Zehnder said.
Her favorite memories continue to be the growth of her own legacy.
Whether it’s the German chicken or the generations of customers to come through the doors.
“They like it,” Zehnder said. “They like the food. They like the atmosphere and for them, it was an outing and they’re showing that same thing to their children now.”
So what do you do next when you’ve had a life like Dorothy Zehnder’s?
“I think I’ll just keep on working like I used to and if I want to go home, I go home," Zehnder said. "If I want to work, I work so I’m my own boss."
