The Bay Area Foundation will be hosting its sixth annual 24-hour fundraiser to benefit non-profit organizations in Bay and Arenac counties.
Donations made to Give Local Bay will be matched with $25,000 in incentive funds and $3,000 in additional prizes from the foundation.
The foundation said because of the effects of COVID-19, many non-profits have had to cancel fundraising events that they rely on.
This year all donations, prizes, and incentive funds will instead be available to non-profits shortly after the event to help them respond to immediate needs, the foundation said.
“All of our non-profits are vital to this community,” said Diane Fong, president, and CEO of the Bay Area Community Foundation. “We’re especially grateful for those serving on the frontlines during this pandemic. As we come out of it – and we will – we will gather with one another at community events, participate in arts and culture, enjoy and protect the environment, build homes, and preserve our history. Our local non-profit partners help us do that. Let’s come together to support them now, so they can continue helping our area be a thriving and vibrant place to live.”
Donations can be made all day on Tuesday, May 5 to one of 47 participating organizations through Give Local Bay's website or by calling (989) 893-4438 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
