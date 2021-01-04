One Mid-Michigan school district is planning to move students back into the classroom.
"On Nov. 13, we went completely remote," Bay-Arenac Community High School Superintendent Chanda Swartz said.
A little over two months later, the school is gearing up to return to class inside school walls on Jan. 18.
“We didn't have a positive COVID-19 when we were in session before,” Swartz said. “Not one."
That track record is helping staff support the transition back to in-person learning, with the same return-to-learn plan as the fall.
“They have put their personal feelings aside because they know what's best for students is for them to be in the classroom," Swartz said.
The school will take orders from the state before sending all the students back online again.
"My intention is not to have us going in and out, in and out,” Swartz said. “That is the worst case scenario for our students."
That lack of routine for students is what she hopes to avoid.
"It's just the instability,” Swartz said. “It's like having the rug pulled out from under you."
It's not just hard on the students, variability is hard for teachers, too.
"The way you plan as an educator to have students in front of you is much different than the way you plan and set up lessons if you're teaching online,” Swartz said. “They're not even close to the same"
They are not the only Mid-Michigan district resuming in-person classes. Gladwin Community Schools and Frankenmuth School District have also reopened their doors to students.
