Significant safety upgrades are coming to a Mid-Michigan school district. Bay Arenac Intermediate Schools finalized a contract today for new security measures, including barricade systems in the classrooms and a hi-tech notification system.
The district decided it was time, after realizing more could be done to protect their students and staff
"When we had been working through this with our staff, we found that many had questions about what our plan should be and what we should be doing differently," said Brian McBride career center assistant principal.
What they're doing differently, is a collaborative effort with law enforcement and public safety entities, as well as Lockout USA, to install ballistic shields at entry points, as well as a district wide barricade system.
The star of the show the smart boot. When it's jammed into the door it can actually hold up to 16,000 pounds of pressure."
What's unique about this door jamb of sorts is its Bluetooth connectivity. Each smart boot across the district is connected, and alerts administration when it's used.
"Students and staff should feel safe at school. I think that they do, but this will make them feel even safer," McBride said.
The Bay County Active Assailant Task Force helped the district come up with this new plan.
"To help them with their security plan so they're more prepared if an incident were to happen," said Det. Sgt. Kevin Klein
Teachers and staff will be trained on these new devices over the summer, and they'll be installed in classrooms for the 2021-2022 school year.
