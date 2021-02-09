This year's Bay City St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been canceled.
Event organizers say the cancellation is an effort to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and its new variants.
“We are very mindful of keeping everyone safe,” said Tom Newsham, parade associate president. “People come from all over, not just Bay City, to watch the parade. Some families have reunions on parade day and family members travel across the United States and even from Canada to come “home” to Bay City.”
