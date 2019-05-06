Bay City Academy was unable to bus kids to school Monday morning after someone vandalized the buses.
The Bay County school apologized for the late notice on May 6, but said sometime during the night, someone vandalized both buses used to get students from home to the classroom.
School officials confirmed all the fuses were taken out.
The academy said it is working to fix the issue and hopes to have the problems solved for afternoon transportation.
