Bay City officials announced a new $50 million investment coming to the city’s riverfront, which will result in new jobs to the area.
Wilkinson Minerals, a company that extracts brine to make salt products, will be moving to 101 Picard Street.
The city made the announcement at the Bay Area Chamber's State of the Community luncheon on Tuesday, Feb. 18.
A new facility will be constructed at the address, costing more than $50 million, the city said.
Wilkinson Corporation, which is based in Mayville, Michigan, plans to hire 50 to 70 people during construction and add 50 to 100 permanent living wage jobs in the community, the city said in a press release.
The jobs are expected to pay about $20 an hour and more, city leaders said.
"City staff in collaboration with Bay Future has been working on this project for nearly a year and we are pleased to see that it has come to fruition by the dedicated commitment of not only our Economic Development staff but all of the departments involved," City Manager Dana Muscott said.
