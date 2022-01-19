The Bay City Commission has approved an agreement with Bird Rides to allow its rentable e-scooters in 2022.
Tuesday night, the commission approved a new contract to bring the scooters back for another year. The new contract ups the number of scooters to 100.
The scooters can be used through a mobile phone app and riders can pay to use the scooter per minute at no cost to the city.
The scooters can be used on bike lanes and roads. They can travel up to 15 miles per hour.
Riders must be 18-years-old or older.
