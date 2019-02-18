Bay City leaders are taking a step towards privatizing two of the city’s crumbling bridges.
“It is a headache. We can’t wait for a span to fall in the river. Safety is at stake,” said Christopher Girard, Bay City resident.
Bay City’s Independence and Liberty Bridges need drastic repair.
“New governor has a campaign on fix the damn roads. Well I’m saying fix the damn bridge,” Girard said.
That fix is a costly one of tens of millions of dollars.
“The city doesn’t have the funds to do what needs to be done to keep the bridges in operation. And people don’t want their taxes raised,” City Commissioner Ed Clements said.
Bay City officials have been searching for the miracle solution for more than a year. After countless ideas like raising a county millage, receiving help from the state, or removing a bridge altogether, the city is finally taking a step forward.
The city approved a proposal that will allow the city manager to seek offers from private companies to take over the bridges.
“This is just getting it out there to the public for companies that are interested in submitting a proposal,” Clements said.
Clements said it doesn’t mean the city will privatize, they are just seeing what the offers are.
The unanimous vote for the proposal was met with mixed reaction.
“I really am not an advocate. Nope, close the bridge down first. Tear it down if you have to,” said Jan Rinz, Bay City resident.
“We’ve been waiting as a community for two years for something to happen. Let’s go,” Girard said.
Clements said the next step is to see what the offers are. If they like them, they may move forward. Otherwise it’s back to square one.
