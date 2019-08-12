A Bay City bakery has announced it is closing its Bay City location.
The Gourmet Cupcake Shoppe announced the closure on its Facebook page on Monday, Aug. 12.
"We are absolutely heart broken about this," the Facebook post said.
The business cited problems with the building as the reason for closing.
"I want to be clear that we LOVE LOVE LOVE our Bay City customers, our neighborhood, our neighbors, this community. We loved being by the water and watching the fireworks from our back alley. We loved supporting the other local businesses downtown and attending local events. This is not a decision we took lightly. But our storefronts are all licensed with the Department of Agriculture and I have a responsibility to serve food in clean buildings that are free of rodents and mold," the Gourmet Cupcake Shoppe posted on Facebook.
The bakery said they are looking for other locations in Bay City.
In the meantime, their Midland location is still open at 1908 S. Saginaw Road.
The store said their Bay City employees are transferring to the Midland store.
