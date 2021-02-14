Fat Tuesday is days away which means paczkis and the new owners of Barney’s Bakehouse Bakery have already started the prep.
"We have a fresh new owner, Jarrid Weighman,” said bakery marketer Tammy Weighman. “He took over ownership on November 11. So, we are geared up for paczki on Fat Tuesday."
The bakery has been under new ownership since November, Jarrid took over after former owner Dan Zielienski decided it was time to retire.
But don’t worry, that original Barney’s influence still present.
"Dan wants this bakery to succeed. He wants it to be here for the community for another 92 years," Tammy said.
Operating in a pandemic could be difficult for those in food service but at Barney’s it’s been all but slow with Valentine’s Day and now Fat Tuesday and other holidays.
"The two biggest holidays for bakeries was back-to-back this year,” Tammy said. “We really didn't have a lull in January, our customers have been fantastic."
Staff here will come back to ensure quality freshness of their paczkis.
"if we're this busy during a pandemic, we don't know what it would be like outside of the pandemic," she said.
It’s all for a community who has been there for them every step of the way.
"[We’ll] bake 24/7 if we have to. We want to be the bakery for the community," Tammy said.
