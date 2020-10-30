A Bay City bar is closing temporarily because an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Barney's Bar and Grill posted on Facebook Friday that they would be closing effective immediately.
An employee and their spouse tested positive after learning of potential exposure. Barney's said their exposure was somewhere outside of the bar.
The employee was last working on Wednesday, Oct. 28 and also worked Saturday Oct. 24 and Friday Oct. 23.
Barney's assures customers that staff self-screens before coming into work and wears masks through their entire shift.
They are waiting for guidance from the health department and will left everyone know when they reopen.
