Kim Coonan says he’s ready to welcome back the community to his business.
He’s the owner of Coonan’s Irish Pub in Bay City and says he wants customers to know he and his staff are following CDC guidelines, practicing social distancing and will be wearing masks.
“That’s the key is to make people feel as though, if they come in, they’re going to be safe because you can open up the economy and say ‘restaurants and bars can open,’ but a lot of people aren’t going to come out,” said Coonan. “So, what we want to do is let them know that we do care and we’re going to be very conscious on maintaining as clean of a facility as we can.”
Coonan says they’ve also expanded their outdoor patio for more seating and hopefully more business.
“Weather permitting, that should be a tremendous benefit because nobody’s going to make it at 50% capacity and there’s very little profit margin in a little family-owned operation like this,” said Coonan.
Cooan says the business has been open for 9 years now so he’s just ready to get the community back up and running and to get back to their Monday night trivia schedule.
“Every Monday night, we have a trivia with Randy Howell who’s a great entertainer and the folks have fun,” said Coonan. “You know, he puts on a show. So, I called him when we heard about this opening up and I said ‘Hey Randy, how about we do it outside?’ He said yes.”
