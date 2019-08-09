Bay City-based Outdoor Adventures received a notice of intended action from the Michigan Department of Attorney General earlier this week.
The notice outlined serious concerns with the company’s aggressive and misleading sales tactics, the Attorney General’s Office said.
The letter stated, the company has an “opportunity to immediately cease and desist from engaging in unlawful business practices” before the state files a lawsuit against the company.
Outdoor Adventures operated eight campgrounds across the state in Davison, Grand Haven, Kalamazoo, Mt. Pleasant, Omer, Standish, Sterling, and West Branch. They also have a ninth location in Ohio.
The Attorney General has received nearly 30 complaints against the company since 2016, the AG’s Office said. Ten of those complaints were from this year.
As a result of the complaints, the Attorney General’s Corporate Oversight Division began investigating.
The AG’s Office said the findings revealed Outdoor Adventure engaged in several unfair trade practices including:
• Causing a probability of confusion or misunderstanding about the legal rights, obligations, or remedies of a party to a transaction;
• Causing probability of confusion or misunderstanding about the terms or conditions of credit if credit is extended in a transaction;
• Failing … to promptly restore … a deposit, down payment, or other payment
• Gross discrepancies between the oral presentations of the seller and the written agreement covering the same transaction; and,
• Causing coercion and duress as the result of the time and nature of a sales presentation.
“I take my role as Michigan’s Chief Consumer Advocate very seriously,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “Outdoor Adventures appears to have taken egregious advantage of dozens of Michigan residents, taking their money under false pretenses and then refusing refunds and cancellations. We cannot and will not allow any company to mislead people into spending thousands of dollars of their hard-earned money.”
The AG’s Office said Outdoor Adventures can avoid legal action by agreeing to voluntary compliance to ensure it addresses all of the concerns they outlined.
