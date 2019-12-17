Ryker Meyette had a birthday celebration fit for a king earlier this year.
The 5-year-old was battling leukemia at the time and his community came together to give him a birthday he will never forget.
On Tuesday, Dec. 17, his mother said Ryker's cancer is in remission.
You can read our previous story here.
