The traffic nightmare created by dueling bridge closures is causing frustrations to boil over in Bay City.
Both Liberty and Veterans Memorial Bridges are closed, and drivers said that getting across the Saginaw River has become virtually impossible.
“It’s getting better. The community is starting to realize a few things, and we’re making some changes, they’re making some changes. It’s getting better,” Director of The Department of Public Works in Bay City, Robert Dion said.
Dion said that the traffic situation has improved a lot since the start of the work week. He said that the flow of cars moving at a snail’s pace is thanks to all the lanes of Liberty and westbound lanes of Veterans Bridges being closed.
“Monday was a little chaotic around town. We heard from our customers, we heard from police, we made a lot of changes,” Dion said.
Adjusting the traffic signals at the intersection of Woodside and Trumbull was one of the changes made. The time drivers have to turn left using green arrows onto Independence Bridge from Woodside has been increased.
Dion said it’s important because this is the route for the Liberty Bridge detour. He said that Liberty Bridge being closed is a closure that had to happen.
“There was a hole through the bridge, so that put everybody into panic mode. It put us in getting out there and getting things shut-down and trying to figure things out,” Dion said.
Dion told TV5 that Liberty Bridge should be open no later than May 6th.
“I pray that it will be open by then because like I said, you know you hear the different company owners already saying they’re hurting,”
Dion also pointed out that deals with the closures and detours just like everyone else.
“Please be patient, be patient with the drivers next to you, in front of you, around you. Just try to be courteous and help us out. It will be open as soon as we can possibly get it open,” Dion said.
