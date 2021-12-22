The Bay City Bridge Partners announced on Wednesday nothing has changed in the tolling structure agreed upon between them and Bay City.
Bay City residents will not be charged for tolls with a transponder until five years after the construction of both bridges are finished. No tolls will be charged when under any declared state of emergency.
There will be no cost for a transponder, which will probably be a small sticker placed on a windshield. Residents who do not live in Bay city will not start paying tolls on Liberty Bridge until construction is finished, which is slated to be late 2022 or early 2023.
Bay City residents with a transponder will pay a discounted rate of $0.50 per crossing or a flat fee of $15 per month when tolling starts. Residents who do not live in Bay City will pay the flat fee of $15 with a transponder or $2 per crossing.
The Bay City Bridge Partners will be releasing more information to the community about tolling and transponders in the future.
If it’s going to be $15 per month with a transponder, how much will it cost without one????
