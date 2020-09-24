Image: COVID-19 Testing Generic
Credit: Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera | Michigan National Guard

Two Rite-Aids in Mid-Michigan will be offering free, drive-through COVID-19 testing on top of seasonal flu shots.

The drug store chain will be offering testing on Friday, Sept. 25 at these locations:

  • 6155 Dixie Highway in Bridgeport Township
  • 500 Lafayette in Bay City

Rite Aid is also offering seasonal flu shots at all of its pharmacies and it is encouraging everyone to one as the COVID-19 pandemic and flu season converge.

Copyright 2020 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

