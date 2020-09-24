Two Rite-Aids in Mid-Michigan will be offering free, drive-through COVID-19 testing on top of seasonal flu shots.
The drug store chain will be offering testing on Friday, Sept. 25 at these locations:
- 6155 Dixie Highway in Bridgeport Township
- 500 Lafayette in Bay City
Rite Aid is also offering seasonal flu shots at all of its pharmacies and it is encouraging everyone to one as the COVID-19 pandemic and flu season converge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.