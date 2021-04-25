A mid-Michigan city is giving the early greenlight to businesses to set up outdoor dining areas in the street.
Bay City officials gave the okay to bring back a COVID-19-era resolution letting people consume alcohol in designated outdoor areas.
"It's very crucial. It's something that we've been looking forward to. We've been counting the days down until we could do this," said Amberlyn Hales, the owner of Mi Table.
Hales said it's critical, especially with capacity limits inside.
"Just in general people feel more comfortable outdoors, so being able to accommodate more individuals outdoors to make them feel better, just makes everyone better off in the long run," Hales said.
The city is barricading streets and allowing restaurants to expand outdoor dining. Bay City's visitors are glad to have the option again.
"It's just made it a lot easier to enjoy the outdoors especially during COVID-19 times right now, to eat out and still enjoy the things we did before," Natasha Dagrella, SVSU student said.
The road closures include parts of seven different streets including Center Avenue, Saginaw Street, Adams Street, Third Street, Linn Street, and two parts of Midland Street.
Hales said without this option, things would be even harder than they already are.
“It's been really hard on us overall, especially this last year, but it does help. And any additional help makes a difference this year," Hales said.
She hopes it continues beyond the pandemic.
"I hope they do this forever!" Hales said.
The official start of feet on the street is tomorrow, but Mi Table won’t be starting until Wednesday.
