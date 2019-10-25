Two Bay City businesses are teaming up to help two families dealing with tragedy.
One family lost everything in a fire, including their beloved pups. Another, in need of help as their father is recovers from a heart attack.
"We've had an extreme amount of support," said Jessica Dawe.
Jessica and her family still dealing with losing everything in a fire earlier this month. Now she is getting help from her friends at Bayshire Beauty Academy in Bay City.
"I mean it gave me goosebumps,” she said. “It's hard to put into words."
You can stop in and donate to get your hair done or just grab a bite to eat of food supplied by Grampa Tony's.
"it's very nice to be helping two families in need," said Jim Goodrow, president of Bayshire.
He said all the proceeds will go to help Jessica and another family in need.
"Scott Sharrard is one of our I.T. people that's downstate in a hospital,” Goodrow said. “We're trying raise funds for their children to go down and see him."
People we talked to today at the academy are thrilled to be a part of the cut and color-a-thon.
Meanwhile the folks at Grampa Tony's said they are glad they can lend a hand.
Christina Lagalo said the restaurant donated lasagna, salad, and pies.
"It feels great because these families need so much," Lagalo said.
As for Jessica, she said her family could use winter gear for the children ages 17, 14, 12, 9, and 9. She says she appreciates all the help she received during this difficult time.
"it's hard to put into words how much that means to our family."
