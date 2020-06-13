After shutting down for months during the coronavirus pandemic, Bay City store owner Star Henning couldn’t have been happier to reopen her called store called The Tummy Ache.
“We spend three months in here recreating the ice cream truck and the candy store, and we kept ourselves busy enough to not fall apart,” said Henning.
On Friday morning, Henning says she walked into her store as usual only to find everything was much different.
“The candy was taken, not all of it, but the whole new edition had all new candy to fill her up,” said Henning. “They took over half of the candy.”
Henning says one of the store windows was broken into overnight and that whoever did it took off with nearly two to three thousand dollars worth of candy.
Fortunately, police are already investigating the matter and she says her store is insured.
But after being in the business for nineteen years and having to close up shop for months due to COVID-19, she says the setback wasn’t going to stop her.
The store is once again open to the public and the customers we spoke with said they’re glad to see it back.
“The atmosphere, it’s just magical inside her store,” said Trisha Sheffer, a Bay City resident.
Shaffer says she’s been coming to the Tummy Ache for almost 13 years and loves sharing that experience with her family.
